Kareena shines bright in black; see pics

If your weekend seems a little dull, the gorgeous Bollywood diva is here to make it a little brighter. It’s none other than Kareena Kapoor who was recently in the capital for an event. Kareena Kapoor made a stunning style statement and, without a shadow of doubt, she had our undivided attention.

To see what she wore, check out the pictures below.

Taking fashion a notch above, the actor was spotted in a dramatic yet chic jumpsuit by Ellie Saab. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the jumpsuit featured a sleek silhouette with single shoulder cut and flared trousers.

The black outfit was given an extra edge by accessorising it with statement diamond earrings by Renu Oberoi Luxury Jewellery. She wore a dainty diamond bracelet from Kasmia Fine Jewellery.

Her hair was tied in a loose bun. On the makeup front, she had a smoked out winged eyeliner going on along with rosy lips and lightly contoured cheeks.

Recently, the Veere Di Wedding actor was spotted in a light yellow dress from the label Dion Lee. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the outfit was risque and chic in equal measure.

We loved the diamond-like cut out at the waist, which not only gave an interesting twist to the whole look but also elevated it.

The look was rounded out with stilettos from Fenty and accessorised with hoop earrings and chunky diamond rings. Kajal and messy hairdo completed the look.

