Kareena Kapoor welcomes a baby boy: All the times the actor gave us maternity fashion goals

Throughout her second pregnancy, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan gave us fashion goals. Whether it was keeping it comfortable in ethnic, nailing kaftans or going all out with dresses — she managed to give all the moms-to-be a dose of fashion inspiration. With news of her second child — a baby boy — been just confirmed to indianexpress.com by Randhir Kapoor, here is every time the Jab We Met actor owned maternity fashion.

She beautifully pulled off this floral set with matching pants and a short anarakali kurti. This was paired with basic black flats and a pair of golden hoops.

The actor was also seen opting a lot of dresses for days when she was stepping out to visit her loved ones. Here she can be seen in a plain white cotton A-line dress.

Styled by Lakshmi Lehr– this is one of our favourite looks where she aced a striped chiffon dress with utter ease. Paired with rectangular-toe flats, the look was completed with light makeup and a blowout.

She also opted for comfortable kurti sets and here she is seen donning a white kurti set paired with a red dupatta and juttis. The bindi though had all our attention.

On the sets of What Women Want, she opted for a flowing black midi dress paired with a long shirt and flats. She was styled by Lakshmi Lehr.

After all these days Kareena has become synonymous with kaftas. Seen here looking ravishing in a kaftan from the house of Masaba.

Here is yet another picture of her wearing a yellow printed kaftan by the same designer.

Posing with her sister Karisma — she is seen here in a bright green coloured kurti with golden foliage prints. Keeping it simple she went for a thick golden bracelet and a pair of silver earrings.

Here are more looks! Check them out below.

Truly, there’s no one like her.

