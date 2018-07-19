Follow Us:
Thursday, July 19, 2018
  Kareena, Deepika, Priyanka have monsoon fashion down pat, thanks to jogger pants

Kareena, Deepika, Priyanka have monsoon fashion down pat, thanks to jogger pants

Wondering how to keep it comfy while not giving up on your style quotient? Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone have a great closet tip. Check out the pictures of the actors here.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 19, 2018 3:21:33 pm
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan latest photos, Kareena Kapoor Khan fashion, Kareena Kapoor Khan casual style, Kareena Kapoor Khan joggers, indian express, indian express news Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra dish out chic looks in joggers. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)
It’s hot and humid. There’s a high probability you’re going to get wet as you step out of the house – unless you live in Delhi where there’s not a chance of rain this year. This is the season for smart comfortable fashion. And joggers seem to be the perfect answer, if you go by what our Bollywood fashionistas are wearing.

Recently, we saw Kareena Kapoor Khan give us some casual style goals when she stepped out in a snazzy pair of blue and red joggers, teamed with a white tee. The Veere Di Wedding actor was clicked at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai and she added oomph to her look with her trusted wayfarers.

Only last week, we saw Deepika Padukone working her airport look like a pro in a pair of monochrome joggers and layered with a denim jacket. Fashionable yet fuss-free, don’t you think? A pair of Lennon glasses, white sneakers and gold baubles rounded out her look.

Deepika Padukone, Deepika Padukone latest photos, Deepika Padukone fashion, Deepika Padukone airport style, Janhvi Kapoor latest photos, Janhvi Kapoor Dhadak fashion, Raveena Tandon latest haircut, indian express, indian express news Deepika Padukone while at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Priyanka Chopra was also spotted recently in a pair of orange joggers that she paired with a black crop top and crop jacket to curate her casual street-style look.

Not just street style, joggers are also slowly crawling into lookbooks as OOTD, that’s Outfit Of The Day for the uninitiated. Earlier, we had seen Disha Patani give us some hip-hop vibes in a one-shouldered crop top, teamed with blue-black joggers.

Shraddha Kapoor also tried to ace her OOTD with comfy joggers, while at an event. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the actor wore a white crop top from Shopbop, which she teamed with blue silk joggers from Deme By Gabriella. She gave it an interesting twist by layering it with a red trench coat from Alcoolique.

Disha Patani, Disha Patani latest photos, Disha Patani fashion, Disha Patani joggers, Disha Patani one-shouldered top, indian express, indian express news Shraddha Kapoor paired her joggers with a red trench coat. (Source: APH Images)

Would you try these easy fashion trends? Let us know in the comments section below.

 

 

