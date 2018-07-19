Kareena, Deepika, Priyanka have monsoon fashion down pat, thanks to jogger pants

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra dish out chic looks in joggers. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra dish out chic looks in joggers. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

It’s hot and humid. There’s a high probability you’re going to get wet as you step out of the house – unless you live in Delhi where there’s not a chance of rain this year. This is the season for smart comfortable fashion. And joggers seem to be the perfect answer, if you go by what our Bollywood fashionistas are wearing.

Recently, we saw Kareena Kapoor Khan give us some casual style goals when she stepped out in a snazzy pair of blue and red joggers, teamed with a white tee. The Veere Di Wedding actor was clicked at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai and she added oomph to her look with her trusted wayfarers.

Only last week, we saw Deepika Padukone working her airport look like a pro in a pair of monochrome joggers and layered with a denim jacket. Fashionable yet fuss-free, don’t you think? A pair of Lennon glasses, white sneakers and gold baubles rounded out her look.

Deepika Padukone while at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Priyanka Chopra was also spotted recently in a pair of orange joggers that she paired with a black crop top and crop jacket to curate her casual street-style look.

Not just street style, joggers are also slowly crawling into lookbooks as OOTD, that’s Outfit Of The Day for the uninitiated. Earlier, we had seen Disha Patani give us some hip-hop vibes in a one-shouldered crop top, teamed with blue-black joggers.

Shraddha Kapoor also tried to ace her OOTD with comfy joggers, while at an event. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the actor wore a white crop top from Shopbop, which she teamed with blue silk joggers from Deme By Gabriella. She gave it an interesting twist by layering it with a red trench coat from Alcoolique.

Shraddha Kapoor paired her joggers with a red trench coat. (Source: APH Images) Shraddha Kapoor paired her joggers with a red trench coat. (Source: APH Images)

Would you try these easy fashion trends? Let us know in the comments section below.

