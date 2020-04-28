Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Karan Johar’s tuxedos are not for the faint-hearted; here’s proof

From tie and dye to comic prints and sequins, there's no style the filmmaker cannot ace.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 28, 2020 10:30:19 pm
Karan Johar Karan Johar filmmaker Karan Johar director Karan Johar Alia Bhatt Karan Johar photos indian express news Karan like to keeping it always whacky, bright and fun. (Photo: Nikita Jaisinghani/Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

One of the most well-known filmmakers in Bollywood, Karan Johar is more than just the films he produces. He is equally well-known for his eclectic style. Always keeping it bright and fun, Karan manages to steal the spotlight whenever he steps out — whether it is at the airport or at star-studded parties. And there is one piece of clothing he is usually spotted in — the tuxedo; but there is always a twist. Scroll down and see it for yourself!

♥️ @karanjohar x @dolcegabbana x @filmfare ♥️

It is rare that a man opts for sequins and also pulls it off effortlessly. But Karan does it both, and with oodles of style. We love this look — red sequined tuxedo by Dolce and Gabbana paired with black pants and sleek black oxford shoes. The look was completed with a suede bow tie in black.

First things first, this suit is out of this world, thanks to the holographic effect that makes it look futuristic. But, a closer look and you will realise that it features the tie dye print. Paired with a black round neck T-shirt, the outfit is casual but perfect for a party night.

♥️

How cool is this Dolce and Gabbana tuxedo featuring comic prints? Paired with sharp straight cut pants and sleek formal shoes, the look was brought together with a black bolo. We like the chunky rings he has added, might seem insignificant but it surely elevates the look.

Karan gives out the 90s vibe in this Dolce Gabbana X Balenciaga tuxedo which features dancing girls print. Styled by celebrity stylist Nikita Jaisinghani, the look was paired with a quirky pair of sunglasses and fancy formal shoes with golden detailing.

🖤 @karanjohar x @siddartha_tytler 🖤

Karan looks dapper in this Siddartha Tytler tuxedo, also styled by Nikita Jaisinghani. The white floral prints are subtle yet eye-catching. Paired with a crisp white shirt, a bow tie and straight cut pants, this is hands down our favourite outfit.

What do you think about his looks?

