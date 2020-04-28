Karan Johar’s tuxedos are not for the faint-hearted; here’s proof

Karan like to keeping it always whacky, bright and fun. (Photo: Nikita Jaisinghani/Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh) Karan like to keeping it always whacky, bright and fun. (Photo: Nikita Jaisinghani/Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

One of the most well-known filmmakers in Bollywood, Karan Johar is more than just the films he produces. He is equally well-known for his eclectic style. Always keeping it bright and fun, Karan manages to steal the spotlight whenever he steps out — whether it is at the airport or at star-studded parties. And there is one piece of clothing he is usually spotted in — the tuxedo; but there is always a twist. Scroll down and see it for yourself!

It is rare that a man opts for sequins and also pulls it off effortlessly. But Karan does it both, and with oodles of style. We love this look — red sequined tuxedo by Dolce and Gabbana paired with black pants and sleek black oxford shoes. The look was completed with a suede bow tie in black.

First things first, this suit is out of this world, thanks to the holographic effect that makes it look futuristic. But, a closer look and you will realise that it features the tie dye print. Paired with a black round neck T-shirt, the outfit is casual but perfect for a party night.

How cool is this Dolce and Gabbana tuxedo featuring comic prints? Paired with sharp straight cut pants and sleek formal shoes, the look was brought together with a black bolo. We like the chunky rings he has added, might seem insignificant but it surely elevates the look.

Karan gives out the 90s vibe in this Dolce Gabbana X Balenciaga tuxedo which features dancing girls print. Styled by celebrity stylist Nikita Jaisinghani, the look was paired with a quirky pair of sunglasses and fancy formal shoes with golden detailing.

Karan looks dapper in this Siddartha Tytler tuxedo, also styled by Nikita Jaisinghani. The white floral prints are subtle yet eye-catching. Paired with a crisp white shirt, a bow tie and straight cut pants, this is hands down our favourite outfit.

What do you think about his looks?

