Karan Johar’s statement sweatshirt is a good way to add some oomph to a basic outfit

Karan Johar goes for a monochrome look for a movie outing.

Karan Johar’s quirky fashion sense has never failed to amuse us. Right from the stylish high-end bags that he carries to the airport to his statement-worthy ethnic collection that he is seen wearing at celebrity weddings and soirées, the director is really fun to follow.

Recently, for the screening of Dhadak that features debutants Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, the director/producer was seen beating the monsoon blues in an Off-White hoodie and black jeans. He styled it with a pair of Balenciaga shoes and ’90s-inspired nerdy glasses.

Check out the pictures here.

Karan Johar strikes a pose in a statement hoodie.

Karan Johar attends the screening of Dhadak, featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.



Prior to this, the Dharma producer charmed us with his appearances during Sonam Kapoor’s cousin Mohit Marwah’s sangeet ceremony, wearing a Manish Malhotra creation. The black bandhgala featured silver embellishments on the bodice and the hem of the sleeves, and a pleated detail on one side, which gave the all-black outfit a wonderful twist. He styled it with a pair of moccasins from Christian Louboutin with a silver detail on it.

