Karan Johar sets fashion goals for men in Manish Malhotra outfits; see pics

Karan Johar is known for his quirky sartorial sense but this time, he left us impressed in a traditional attire, looking dapper as ever.

The 49-year-old donned an exquisite green velvet sherwani by Manish Malhotra. Sharing pictures of the look, the designer wrote on Instagram that the sherwani was woven with chevron embroidery in gunmetal and black bugle beads. “…custom made for someone who exudes magnificence effortlessly,” Manish further wrote.

The layered sherwani was teamed with a pair of black pyajamas. The filmmaker rounded off the look with black shoes and big rings.

Prior to this, the director and producer was spotted in yet another Manish Malhotra creation — a black blazer featuring intricate animal motif embroidery on the left side in antique gold. Karan wore the blazer over a black tee and paired it with black pants. He completed the look with oversized glasses.

What do you think of the outfits and Karan Johar’s style?

