Paris Fashion Week 2018: Karan Johar looks uber chic at Gucci’s curtain-raiser

Among the bunch of filmmakers that Bollywood has, Karan Johar is quite a trendsetter with an impeccable sense of style. And when the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director stepped out for Gucci’s show at Paris Fashion Week, we were swept off our feet.

Johar looked absolutely suave in a grey checkered jacket with interesting sleeve details that he styled with a black turtleneck and fitted pants. Posing with socialite Natasha Poonawalla, the director accentuated his ensemble with oversized black rim glasses and a silver Prada necklace. Talk about giving men fashion goals!

He was also seen pouting with the Korean sensation Kim Jong-in, the EXO band member famously known as Kai, at PFW 2018. Johar attended the theatrical curtain-raiser on the first day of PFW 2018 which showcased brands like Gucci and Dior unveiling their latest collection.

On his last day in Paris, the 46-year-old director wore a multi-coloured Gucci jacket, black trousers and sneakers, styled by Nikita Jaisinghani.

Johar’s quirky fashion sense has never failed to amuse us. Prior to this, the director/producer was seen beating the monsoon blues in an Off-White hoodie and black jeans.

He styled it with a pair of Balenciaga shoes and ’90s-inspired nerdy glasses.

