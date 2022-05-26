From Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif: B-town couples dazzle at Karan Johar’s birthday bash

Director-producer Karan Johar recently turned 50 and celebrated his special day by hosting a grand birthday bash with the who’s who of Bollywood in attendance. We couldn’t help but notice the much-loved celebrity couples entering the venue hand-in-hand, looking absolutely dazzling.

At the event, IT couple Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad made their relationship red carpet official as they arrived together, complementing each other in matching black ensembles. While Hrithik was his usual dapper self in a black pantsuit, Saba raised the glamour quotient in a strappy satin dress with a waist cutout.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad (Source: Varinder Chawla) Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, too, left us in awe of their style. Katrina opted for a white mini dress with feathery details on one sleeve, while Vicky was seen wearing a black pantsuit with a shimmery lapel on the blazer.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif (Source: Varinder Chawla) Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shahid and Mira Kapoor were all set to party in shimmery ensembles. While Shahid, one of the best-dressed men of the night, wore a sequin white blazer with a white shirt and black trousers, Mira opted for a strapless black gown with a thigh-high front slit.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor (Source: Varinder Chawla)

After making a splash at Cannes 2022, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is back in the city and also made an appearance at the party with Abhishek Bachchan. She was seen in a sequin golden gown with a black blazer, looking lovely as ever. Abhishek, on the other hand, kept it classic in a black pantsuit with a shimmery blazer.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan (Source: Varinder Chawla) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were a sight to behold. While Kareena looked pretty in a silver midi dress, Saif kept it dapper in a white blazer paired with a white shirt and black pants.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Madhuri Dixit made a stunning appearance with her husband Dr Shriram Nene. She was seen wearing purple sequinned trousers with a black top featuring cape sleeves. Dr Nene opted for a navy blue pantsuit with glittery details on the blazer.

Madhuri Dixit with her family (Source: Varinder Chawla) Madhuri Dixit with her family (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Like always, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh spread their unmatchable charm as they posed for the paps. Genelia looked lovely in a black frock dress with intricate white embroidery and Riteish opted for a black velvet blazer with a white shirt and black pants.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh (Source: Varinder Chawla) Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough made a rare appearance together, looking absolutely lovely. Preity opted for a green knee-length dress with a halter neck and sequin pattern all over the ensemble. Gene complemented her in a black tuxedo.

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough (Source: Varinder Chawla) Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were a vision in black. Angad looked suave in a black blazer teamed with a white shirt and black pants and Neha kept it chic in a black gown with cape sleeves. What caught our attention was the statement gold jewellery worn by Neha.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi (Source: Varinder Chawla) Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi (Source: Varinder Chawla)

