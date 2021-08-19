scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 19, 2021
Karan Boolani’s bandhgala was customised with the couple’s names, wedding date; see pic

For the wedding, Karan was seen in a "cactus motif mixed-thread embroidered linen bandhgala" teamed with a beige kurta and ivory breech pants from designer Kunal Rawal

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 19, 2021 3:00:16 pm
What do you think of their looks? (Source: Anamika Khanna/Instagram)

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on August 14. But snippets of their special day– from party videos to outfit details — are still being widely shared on social media. After Rhea revealed that she wore an Anamika Khanna sari and her mother’s jewellery, designer Kunal Rawal has shared that the groom’s bandhgala was “customised with the couple’s names and wedding date.”

For the wedding, Karan was seen in the designer’s “cactus motif mixed-thread embroidered linen bandhgala” teamed with a beige kurta and ivory breech pants, giving major royal vibes.

 

“No two people we know love old-world glamour and vintage as much as Karan and Rhea. This is why we went in for a classic beige bandhgala but used contrasting thread colours for the embroidery to give it more depth and texture,” Kunal shared on Instagram.

Rhea complemented his look in a chanderi sari that was styled with a vintage pearl veil from Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas. Sharing the pictures, designer Anamika Khanna wrote, “Sometimes, moments like these make it meaningful to do what I do. Blessings Rhea and thank you yet again for having that trust and faith in us. PS- You can harass me forever.”

We love the little details!

