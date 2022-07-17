Kapoor family kept it fashionably casual at their London ‘fam-jam’; see pics

July 17, 2022 8:00:53 pm
While the vacation season is still on, B-town celebs cannot keep calm. Some have been off to Paris while some are in Maldives, giving us some major vacation goals. The Kapoor family recently hopped on the bandwagon.
Seeing their latest clicks from London, we can just admire how fashionably chic they all are. Captioning it “Fam-Jam”, Karishma Kapoor took to Instagram to share some snippets from Neetu Kapoor’s 64th birthday celebration lunch in London.
In the first shot itself, the whole family was seen together and we just love them. While Kareena kept it fashionably casual in loose denim pants and striped shirt, Karishma went for a printed shirt and black lower. Saif Ali Khan looked dapper as always in blue denim jeans paired with a sky blue shirt and a royal blue jacket.
Riddhima Kapoor kept it chic in an all black outfit and Samaira Kapoor looked as millennial as possible. But what caught our eye was Neetu Kapoor’s flawless and ageless beauty, proving that Kapoors’ charm never fades.
In another shot, Kareena, Karishma and Riddhima were seen posing together. All looked chic, comfortable and fashionable. Riddhima’s daughter could be spotted in the picture.
Karishma Kapoor clicked one with Riddhima Kapoor, too, and we love it. Both wore stylish black sunglasses and Karishma pouted, flaunting her deep red lip shade.
What took the cake was a photo wherein they were seen celebrating Neetu Kapoor’s birthday. The actor gave a hearty smile and looked impeccable as always, not to miss the yummy cake in the frame.
Karishma actively posted photos from their vacation. In another post Kareena, Karishma, Amrita Arora and Natasha Poonawalla were spotted together. The squad looked drop-dead gorgeous.
Neetu Kapoor also posted a photo with the Kapoor girls and captioned it, “My beauties”.
