Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath wedding: Here’s what the couple wore for their Punjabi wedding

Kapil Sharma tied the knot with longtime girlfriend and actor Ginni Chatrath on December 12 in Jalandhar. For his wedding, the comedian was dressed in a green sherwani with golden embroidery on it. With an embellished ivory turban, he accessorised his outfit with tiered neckpieces and a customary sword.

The bride stepped out in a red lehenga featuring golden work on it that she styled with heavy jewellery – a necklace, matching jhumkas, a nathni and maang tikka. Heavy eye make-up and bold red lips rounded out her look.

Take a look at the pics here:

The couple had a Punjabi-style wedding and it was attended by some popular faces from the television industry.

Prior to this, Sharma hosted a grand Sangeet ceremony that was attended by TV stars like Sumona Chakravarti, Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek.

For the ceremony, Sharma picked an embroidered black kurta-pyjama combo that he styled with brown mojaris.

For another evening of celebrations, Sharma was seen in a black kurta-pyjama that he paired with a beige Nehru jacket.

On the other hand, Chatrath was seen in an orange and silver embellished lehenga teamed with a semi-sheer dupatta.

We think Sharma and Chatrath make for a nice couple.