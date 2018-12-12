Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath’s Sangeet ceremony: The comedian picks a black traditional attire

This Shaadi season has seen many Bollywood celebrities tying the knot and the latest to join the bandwagon is Kapil Sharma. The comedian is all set to marry actor Ginni Chatrath on December 12 and the pre-wedding festivities have already begun with a grand Sangeet ceremony.

For the occasion, Sharma was clad in an embroidered black kurta-pyjama combo accessorised with brown mojaris. The event was also attended by Sumona Chakravarti, who looked lovely in a yellow kurta teamed with red flared pants. Statement jewellery rounded off her outfit nicely.

Take a look at the pics:

We also spotted Bharti Singh along with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Krushna Abhishek gracing the event. Singh was seen in an ivory lehenga teamed with a hot pink embellished jacket. Like Chakravarti, she too accentuated her outfit with statement jewellery.

Meanwhile, Limbachiyaa picked a brown suit teamed with a black shirt and Abhishek was seen in a pair of jeans, a black tee and matching jacket.

On another occasion, Sharma was once again seen in a black kurta-pyjama that he combined with a beige Nehru jacket.

On the other hand, Chatrath was seen in an orange and silver embellished lehenga teamed with a semi-sheer dupatta.

We think the couple look lovely.