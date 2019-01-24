Toggle Menu
Kangana Ranaut looks regal in this sheer raw Mango sari; see pics

Kangana Ranaut was recently spotted attending an event looking regal as ever in a sheer sari from Raw Mango, teamed with a black blouse. Check out the pictures here.

Kangana Ranaut looks lovely in a Raw Mango number. (Designed by Gargi Singh/Indian Express)

Kangana Ranaut was recently spotted attending an event looking regal as ever in a Raw Mango creation. The Manikarnika actor continued her love affair with saris in a sheer one featuring gold embroidery on it that was styled with a black blouse.

Stylists Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar Dhauliya, accessorised her outfit with gold jewellery from Amrapali that included a necklace and a choker teamed with a pair of matching earrings. Once again, Ranaut’s look was rounded off with a neat updo that complemented her look beautifully.

Kangana Ranaut wearing Amrapali jewellery. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Kangana Ranaut (L); with Amrapali Jewels CEO Tarang Arora. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Here are some other instances when the actor rocked ethnic look during the promotion of her upcoming movie:

The Queen actor looked lovely in a blush pink chiffon sari from her own collection that was teamed with a matching blouse. The look was kept minimal.

During a special screening of her upcoming movie in New Delhi, she was spotted wearing a white and golden sari from the label, Madhurya. The look was teamed with a kundan gold choker and stud earrings by Sunita Shekhawat.

She was also seen donning a gorgeous black and golden sari gifted by actor Rekha. The look was rounded out with her characteristic bun and accessorised with a stunning neckpiece from Anjali Bhimrajka Fine Jewels.

What do you think of Ranaut’s latest look?

