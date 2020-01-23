Kangana Ranut opts for a Frida Kahlo hairdo and we have mixed feelings

The hairdo seemed a misfit with the outfit. (Designed by Gargi Singh) The hairdo seemed a misfit with the outfit. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

The fashion industry is rightly obsessed with Frida Khalo and every bit of her personality. Time and again, Bollywood beauties show their admiration for her by carrying a little something of her personality, be it donning vibrant floral prints or her famous hairdo. After Deepika Padukone and Swara Bhaskar, we spotted Kangana Ranaut in the popular hairdo.

For the promotional event of Panga, she wore a pastel green floral salwar suit from Torani. Styled by celebrity artist Ami Patel, her regular ethnic casuals was teamed with an elegant Frida hairdo. Created by hairstylist Haseena Shaikh and balanced with subtle pink tone by makeup artist Loveleen Ramchandani, the look came out rather well.

However, the outfit didn’t manage to pull off the hairdo as it was too low-key for the entire style and seemed a misfit.

Check her entire look here.

Earlier, we had seen Deepika Padukone in a Frida-inspired floral hairdo for her post-wedding bash in Mumbai. The Padmaavat actor went all out with those signature features of the Mexican artist — unapologetic brows, flushed cheeks, bold eyes, braided updo, an elaborate flower crown and a colourful floral outfit.

Swara Bhaskar donned one of Kahlo’s braided hairdo at this year’s Halloween party which Sonam Kapoor had arranged for her B-town friends.

