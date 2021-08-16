scorecardresearch
Monday, August 16, 2021
Kangana Ranaut wows in lace bralette and high-waisted pants

The look was accessorised with multiple chic gold chains and pulled together with hair tied in a top knot. Check out the pictures here

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 16, 2021 11:30:33 am
kangana ranautCheck out the photos here. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut often takes to Instagram to share updates about her films, fitness routine, diet and of course fashion! In similar vein, the actor who recently wrapped up shooting for her film Dhaakad in Budapest shared some pictures from the wrap party. In them she is seen looking drop-dead gorgeous in a lace bralette styled with matching high-waisted pants.

The look was accessorised with multiple chic gold chains and pulled together with hair tied in a top knot.

Check out the pictures here.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

 

But the look ueminded us of Deepika Padukone’s outfit at Cannes in 2018. The Piku actor was seen wearing a bralette top which she teamed with a sheer white shirt. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the look was pulled together with oversized shades, chic gold chains and matte lip shade.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
cannes 2019 deepika padukone photos She kept the look understated and classy. (Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

The actor had completed the look by tying her hair in a messy ponytail.

cannes film festival deepika padukone Deepika Padukone had opted for an all-white look. (Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Much like Kangana, the Cocktail actor also styled her top with high-waisted white trousers, and accessorised it with a belt.

deepika at cannes Deepika Padukone looked stunning in the pictures. (Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

During the shooting of the film, Kangana shared several snippets with us. Check them out.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

What do you think of her look?

