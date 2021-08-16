Kangana Ranaut wows in lace bralette and high-waisted pants

Kangana Ranaut often takes to Instagram to share updates about her films, fitness routine, diet and of course fashion! In similar vein, the actor who recently wrapped up shooting for her film Dhaakad in Budapest shared some pictures from the wrap party. In them she is seen looking drop-dead gorgeous in a lace bralette styled with matching high-waisted pants.

The look was accessorised with multiple chic gold chains and pulled together with hair tied in a top knot.

But the look ueminded us of Deepika Padukone’s outfit at Cannes in 2018. The Piku actor was seen wearing a bralette top which she teamed with a sheer white shirt. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the look was pulled together with oversized shades, chic gold chains and matte lip shade.

She kept the look understated and classy.

The actor had completed the look by tying her hair in a messy ponytail.

Deepika Padukone had opted for an all-white look.

Much like Kangana, the Cocktail actor also styled her top with high-waisted white trousers, and accessorised it with a belt.

Deepika Padukone looked stunning in the pictures.

During the shooting of the film, Kangana shared several snippets with us. Check them out.

What do you think of her look?