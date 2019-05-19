Kangana Ranaut’s breezy Ralph & Russo dress at Cannes has boldness written all over it

One word that defines Kangana Ranaut: ‘bold’. The Mental Hai Kya actor is not only unafraid to speak her mind but is also fearless when it comes to trying out new styles. Until now, Ranaut has impressed us in a sari-corset and a dramatic, embellished pantsuit at Cannes. Her latest look, that has everyone’s attention, is summer-friendly and a perfect pick for a lunch date by the beach. Or in this case, a day outing at the French Riviera.

The pleated floral dress from Ralph & Russo has a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. We like the soothing colours and the way stylist Ami Patel paired it with colourful strappy heels from Sophia Webster. Her hair was let down to reveal her curls and her make-up was kept minimal with just a winged eyeliner to highlight her eyes and a soft pink lipshade to round it out.

Prior to this, she was seen in white separates from Alexis, that was styled with pink Jimmy Choo heels and Tom Ford sunglasses.

Just in case, you missed out on her other two striking looks, here’s a roundup:

Ranaut looked gorgeous in a golden kanjeevaram sari from the label Madhurya. Styed by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the traditional attire was given a twist by teaming it with a custom corset from designers Falguni & Shane Peacock. The look was further elevated by accessorising it with long gloves, giving it a royal look. Side swept curls and hair tied in an elaborate bun completed the look.

The actor was also spotted looking fierce in a black pantsuit by Nedret Taciroglu. The silver embellishments at the edge of the blazer added drama to the look. But it was the white corset she wore that stood out, and added an element of risqué to the whole look. We quite liked the wet hair style she went for.

What do you think of her style at Cannes so far?