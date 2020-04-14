Kangana Ranaut knows how to rock a vintage dress; see pics

Which is your favourite look? (designed by Gargi Singh) Which is your favourite look? (designed by Gargi Singh)

Queen actor Kangana Ranaut has come a long way. It is not only her movies that make a statement, she manages to do the same with her sartorial choices as well. However, with the country under lockdown at the moment, we no longer spot celebrities at events and airports. But that does not stop us from revisiting some of their best looks. So we dug out some stunning looks of Kangana from the past which might force you to agree with us that her fashion game is always on point.

Kangana has often experimented with her style, and she can ace Indian and Western wear with equal ease. But one particular type of outfit she nails is vintage dresses, and looks like the actor has quite a penchant for baby doll dresses. She has been spotted in these dresses on more than one occasion. So take a look at the some of the dresses:

At the GQ Awards, she was the epitome of old-charm style in a pink flair number which was accessorised with pearls. She went for a dramatic hairdo and makeup to complete the look. While she nailed the look with her hairdo thanks to the Sadhna cut hairstyle, the dramatic winged eyeliner worked too.

For a website launch, the actor wore a similarly patterned dress by Topshop. The powder blue dress was paired with the pearl neckpiece, which she had worn earlier, and a nude pink Dior bag. We loved every bit of this look as she looked someone straight out of European magazine cover.

What do you think about her looks?

