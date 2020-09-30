People laughed at me: Kangana on her journey from ‘village clown’ to fashionista

Kangana Ranaut liked dressing up even as a child. (Source: kanganaranaut/Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut is among the most sought-after fashionistas today but that is not how she always was. But, she admits, that she liked dressing up even as a little girl.

In an Instagram post, the Panga actor — who is followed by an entourage today — recalled how she “decorated” herself. Posting a picture of herself as a child in a blue and black floral dress and pearl necklace, paired with thigh-high socks, she wrote, “When I was a little girl I decorated myself with pearls, cut my own hair, wore thigh high socks and heels.”

People laughed looking at her, revealed Kangana, but that did not deter her. Over time, she realised how fashion was all about expressing one’s true self. “People laughed at me. From being a village clown to attending front rows of London, Paris, New York Fashion weeks I realised fashion is nothing but freedom of expression,” she wrote.

Kangana has indeed set fashion goals time and again; recently, she turned heads in a black printed sari. During the lockdown, she also gave us ideas for classy work-from-home looks.

