Kangana Ranaut’s floral headgear in this bridal look is pure love

Kangana Ranaut appeared on the cover of Vogue Wedding Book recently and for her bridal look, the Simran actor was dressed in a Tarun Tahiliani lehenga set. The gossamer creation in ice blue from the designer’s latest bridal collection was a sight to behold. We particularly like the matching statement neckpiece and bangles from Sunita Shekhawat Jaipur Jewels.

The traditional designs of the baubles perfectly complemented the modern vibes of the bridal lehenga. Stylist Priyanka Kapadia draped the duaptta around the actor’s head and a large floral tiara held it in place.

For the make-up, artist Sandhya Shekar opted for nude hues and soft smokey eyes. We like how hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou rounded out the actor’s look with wild beachy waves.

Earlier, we had seen Ranaut turn showstopper for designers Pankaj and Nidhi at the Lakme Fashion Week’18. She had made quite an impact in their double mesh gown. The outfit was embellished with the designers’ patent leather appliqué work and encrusted with blue elements in ornamental fleur-de-lis patterns. Ranaut had looked rather fierce in the ensemble and we had loved the dramatic make-up, especially, the cobalt blue eyeliner picked out by make-up artist Anil C.

