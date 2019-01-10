Kangana Ranaut looks every bit of a queen in this gorgeous Tarun Tahiliani sari

Kangana Ranaut is busy with her upcoming film Manikarnika, and while at it, she is also giving us some fashion goals. For the music launch recently the actor was seen looking exquisite in a Tarun Tahiliani sari. The intricately embroidered sari with sequin work had a hint of red on the fringes and was teamed with a full-sleeve matching blouse. Hair tied in a bun, the look was accessorised with a statement neckpiece from Mehta & Sons.

Advertising

Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the look was rounded out with a small red bindi and the look was perfect for the launch.

The Queen actor is an undisputable fashionista and prior to this was seen giving some winter fashion tips as stepped out wearing a plaid dress from Marks and Spencers. Paired with stockings, the dress was accessorised with black sunnies, shoes from H&M and a Dior bag. The actor was seen carrying a black overcoat from Miu Miu and layering the dress with it would easily up the chic content.

She was also seen looking dapper in a grey suit from the label Nikhil Thampi. Styled by Patel, the ensemble was paired with a pair of footwear from Zara. The look was rounded out with her characteristic unkempt gorgeous curls.

At the airport, she was spotted in a grey maxi dress from the label Injiri. The attire was paired with a white shirt and teamed with a long cape jacket. A cute yellow backpack and a pair of black boots rounded out the look while the make-up was kept minimal.

Advertising

What do you think of her recent look?