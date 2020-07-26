Kangana Ranaut stuns in a hot pink dress for a virtual conversation; check photos here

What do you think about her recent look? (Photo: @team_kangana_ranaut/ Instagram, designed by Shambhavi Dutta) What do you think about her recent look? (Photo: @team_kangana_ranaut/ Instagram, designed by Shambhavi Dutta)

While we are at home changing from one set of pyjamas and hogging on the chocolate cake to switching to another fresh set of pyjamas, Kangana Ranaut has been up and about working! Recently the actor uploaded a picture of her all clad up captioning the post as, ” Got ready for a virtual conversation with @ranadaggubati for his exciting upcoming project ✨✨✨✨”

If you are wondering what comprised Kangana’s outfit, take a look below!

The actor kept it minimal. (Photo: @team_kangana_ranaut/ Instagram) The actor kept it minimal. (Photo: @team_kangana_ranaut/ Instagram)

While, for her makeup, the actor kept it supremely minimal with a soft “no makeup” look comprising of a hint of colour on her cheeks and lips along with a swipe of brown eyeshadow to provide dimension to her eyes. She ditched her accessories and went for a neat ponytail.

The dress was from Zara. (Photo: @team_kangana_ranaut/ Instagram) The dress was from Zara. (Photo: @team_kangana_ranaut/ Instagram)

The hot pink dress from Zara had tiny laser-cut detailing which resembled flowers all over the outfit. The full-sleeved outfit which featured balloon-like sleeves also had ruffles which extended towards the chest.

The actor looked stunning! (Photo: @team_kangana_ranaut/ Instagram) The actor looked stunning! (Photo: @team_kangana_ranaut/ Instagram)

Pulling it all together, she went for a slight grunge look with her choice of footwear. The Manikarnika actor went for pointy-toe ankle-length leather boots. Needless to say, the actor looked gorgeous!

If you are looking for some work from home call fashion inspiration, click here and get your cues from your favourite Bollywood actors!

