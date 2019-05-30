Kangana Ranaut steps out in a Raw Mango sari for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony

Kangana Ranaut’s love affair with saris is well-known. So when the actor stepped out in a Raw Mango sari for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony, it was only expected that she would choose handloom over anything else.

Styled by Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya, the Mental Hain Kya actor looked lovely in the white sheer sari with a golden border and intricate work on the pallu. For the blouse, she went for her favourite sleek strap design with a square neck. A pair of Christian Louboutin heels rounded out her look.

As far as her make-up is concerned, make-up artist Albert went for nude shades, keeping in mind the Delhi heat and the outdoor event at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Hairstylist Haseena Shaikh too went for an updo with a retro touch to it. Looks like she borrowed a few pages from the style diary of yesteryear actors.

Ranaut has always been a crusader of Indian handlooms. Even at the recently concluded Cannes 2019, she wore a golden kanjeevaram sari from the label Madhurya. Styled by Patel, the traditional attire was given a twist by teaming it with a custom corset from designers Falguni & Shane Peacock.

The look was further elevated by accessorising it with purple gloves, giving it a royal look.