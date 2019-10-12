Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Kangana Ranaut and more: Best airport looks of the week (Oct 6-Oct 12)

Earlier this week, these Bollywood divas were spotted at the airport, looking their finest. They threw in a myriad of colours and their sartorial choices impressed us. From Sara Ali Khan to Raveena Tandon and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja to Kangana Ranaut, here are some of the best airport looks of the week.

Raveena Tandon

The actor was spotted wearing short buttoned jacket over a white tank top and a pair of ripped jeans. She completed her look with a pair of black ankle boots and a signature black bag. We love the ruby-red lip shade and the overall chic vibe.

Sonali Bendre

Back after her resilient battle with cancer, the actor seems to be doing better than ever. She looked wonderful in a grey checked kurta that she paired with matching pants, a pair of black footwear and a black bag. This travel-friendly ensemble gets our thumbs up.

Sara Ali Khan

The Kedarnath actor was all smiles when the paparazzi caught up with her at the airport recently. She looked gorgeous in a pastel pink long kurta that she paired with matching palazzo pants and a dupatta. We love the breezy vibe that this ensemble gives out.

Kriti Sanon

The actor was decked in red from head to toe in her latest airport outing. We like the way she flaunted her abs in a crop-top sweatshirt and track pants. The look comes across as super chic and easily imitable.

Disha Patani

Fit and fabulous Disha Patani was spotted in a white spaghetti top that she wore over a pair of white baggy pants. She completed the look with a pair of sunglasses and white sports shoes. We love how sporty she looks in this getup.

Aditi Rao Hydari

When it comes to her personal fashion, Aditi Rao Hydari has always been minimalistic. In her latest outing, therefore, she was seen in a multicoloured striped sweater that she paired with bell-bottom jeans and white sneakers.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor is undoubtedly a trendsetter when it comes to fashion and impresses us on almost all occasions. And when she was recently spotted at the airport with her husband Anand Ahuja, the actor did not disappoint. She looked ultra-stylish in a white top and a floral green printed skirt. She completed the look with vintage sunglasses and a pair of white pumps. This is easily the best look of the lot.

Kangana Ranaut

Whenever the paparazzi catches up with her, Kangana slays in her sartorial choices, like the Queen she is. She was spotted at the airport in this uber chic look — a fun combo of a classic trenchcoat over a graphic T-shirt, checkered pants, and suede boots.