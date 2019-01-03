It’s the season of suits: Kangana Ranaut and Sonam Kapoor show us why

Kangana Ranaut, as it is quite well-known by now, can turn heads quite effortlessly. Be it on the red carpet or at the airport, the fashionista almost always turns heads. Things were no different this time as she was spotted looking absolutely dapper in a H&M blazer. It was teamed with a matching pair of trousers. The look was rounded out with a Dior bag and shoes. Hair tied in a messy ponytail, the look was completed with a pair of black sunnies and needless to say, the Queen actor looked like a boss lady.

Her look was reminiscent of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who was spotted stepping out in black suit and looking lovely. Quite a fashionista herself, the Neerja actor teamed the outfit with a white top and we still cannot get over the wrap around blazer. It complemented her svelte frame rather well. The look was accessorised with a gold multi-layered necklace., round hoop earrings and completed with a pair of sneakers. The red lipstick made quite a statement and went extremely well with the overall look.

Prior to this, Ranaut was seen giving us some major winter fashion goals. At the party hosted by designer Neeta Lulla for the cast and crew of the actor’s upcoming film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, the actor went all goth. She was spotted wearing a Tom Ford tweed jacket teamed with a matching pencil skirt. The look was accessorised with thigh-high buckle boots from the same label. Well-defined eyes and hair tied in a bun completed the look.

