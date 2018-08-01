Kangana Ranaut, Sonakshi Sinha, Yami Gautam: Best and worst dressed at Vogue Beauty Awards 2018

Let’s take a look at the best and worst dressed at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2018. Let’s take a look at the best and worst dressed at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2018.

The ninth edition of the Vogue Beauty Awards 2018 saw many Bollywood celebrities in attendance at their glamorous best. From Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif to Janhvi Kapoor, the actors wowed fashion enthusiasts with her sartorial choices. Let’s take a look at the best and worst dressed at the event.

Kangana Ranaut

Ranaut, who won the Beauty of the Year Award, looked like the queen she is in a gorgeous structured red gown from Gaurav Gupta. We love how she teamed it with a diamond necklace that added elegance to her overall look. For the make-up, she went with marsala lips and gelled hair that added a lot of drama to her look.

Kangana Ranaut at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2018. Kangana Ranaut at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2018.

Esha Gupta

The Rustom actor made a stunning style statement in a column gown that featured a sequinned skirt with feather detail on it from Rami Kadi’s latest collection. It also featured an interesting neckline and Gupta accessorised her outfit with a matching clutch and hoop earrings. A dewy make-up palette with red lips and half-tied hair gave finishing touches to her look.

Esha Gupta at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2018. Esha Gupta at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2018.

Katrina Kaif

Kaif made a sultry appearance in a red, satin wrap gown by London-based designer Ong Oaj Pariam. She styled it with silver heels from Aldo and statement earrings by Farah Khan. Dewy make-up and sleek hairstyle completed her look but we think she could have experimented a little more.

Katrina Kaif at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2018. Katrina Kaif at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2018.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sinha was pure gold in a full-sleeve, bodycon gown from Ali Younes Couture. We think it was clever on stylist Mohit Rai’s part to give accessories a complete miss. For the make-up, artist Ritesh Naik went for sparkly smokey eyes while hairstylist Madhurina Nakhale styled her hair straight, parted at the centre.

Sonakshi Sinha at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2018. Sonakshi Sinha at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2018.

Yami Gautam

Gautam opted for a red power suit that she teamed with an embroidered semi-sheer top by Alena Akhmadullina. What we didn’t like is how it was styled with beige heels that we think failed to complement her outfit. Apart from that, we absolutely liked her smokey eyes and her newly-done short hairdo.

Yami Gautam at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2018. Yami Gautam at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2018.

Dia Mirza

Mirza failed to cut the mark in a V-neck, high slit Nikhil Thampi gown. A pair of gold heels and matching earrings were teamed with her outfit. Also, her neutral make-up shade with well-defined eyes and half-tied hair did nothing to accentuate her look.

Dia Mirza at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2018. Dia Mirza at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2018.

Janhvi Kapoor

Dressed in a Ralph and Russo gown, Kapoor looked breathtakingly beautiful. The white ensemble featured feathered detail on it and was layered with a cape that added drama to her look. Dewy make-up and soft curls rounded out her look.

Janhvi Kapoor at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2018. Janhvi Kapoor at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2018.

Vidya Balan

Balan, usually known for great ethnic choices opted for a black shimmery sari teamed with a matching blouse from Not So Serious by Pallavi Mohan. Although we like her outfit, her nude make-up palette looked too bland and failed to complement her outfit.

Vidya Balan at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2018.

Nushrat Bharucha

The actor looked pretty in a fishtail white embellished gown that she teamed with a diamond neckpiece. But evidently, she went overboard with the make-up.

Nushrat Bharucha at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2018. Nushrat Bharucha at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2018.

Neha Dhupia

Dhupia went for a fusion ensemble as she was clad in a black asymmetric dress teamed with a semi-sheer embroidered jacket. A set of silver jewellery was accessorised with her outfit. Neutral make-up and a messy bun completed her look.

Neha Dhupia at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2018. Neha Dhupia at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2018.

Whose look do you prefer? Let us know in the comments section below.

