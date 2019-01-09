Looking for winter fashion inspiration? You can easily recreate Kangana Ranaut, Shraddha Kapoor’s looks

If winter fashion inspiration is what you are looking for then look no further. Bollywood fashionista Kangana Ranaut and Shraddha Kapoor recently gave us two looks that can be easily replicated. All you need is a good pair of sheer stockings.

We like how Kangana Ranaut paired her plaid dress with the stockings. You can layer it with a heavy coat and probably leave your hair open. It’s comfortable and chic.

Shraddha Kapoor’s look is doable too. While it might get difficult to get your hands on a similar oversized orange sweatshirt, you can go for a balloon dress and team it with a smart fanny pack and black stockings.

Another actor who served some inspiration is Deepika Padukone. While leaving for a vacation with Ranveer Singh, the beauty stepped out in a black high-neck tee that she styled with a matching skirt and rounded it out with hair parted at the side, black sunnies, matching boots and a bag.

How can we forget Priyanka Chopra when we are talking about fashion. During her Swiss vacation with husband Nick Jonas, she made quite a statement in a white pullover teamed with a matching fluffy jacket and a cute beanie.

She also turned heads in her ski gear. The black ski suit from Moncler featuring red rose print all over it, styled with a black beanie looked adorable.

Inspired enough?