Kangana Ranaut’s black printed sari is a must-have

What do you think of her looks? (Source: Team Kangana Ranaut/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of her looks? (Source: Team Kangana Ranaut/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

There are various instances to prove Kangana Ranaut’s affinity for saris. In the latest, she was seen looking lovely in a floral printed sari from the label Saundh as she attended a virtual event. This was teamed with a gorgeous contrasting blouse. The look was accessorised with a dainty silver neckpiece and completed with her hair tied into a bun with flowers adorning it.

Sharing the picture, her team informed, that the Manikarnika actor had “joined the virtual event of Shushmanjali, to pay tribute to one of India’s tallest leaders #SushmaSwaraj (organised by Sanskar Bharti and Sanskriti Ganga Trust).”

Prior to this, she was seen in another ensemble from the same label for Raksha Bandhan. The kurti set looked stunning on her and the Uzbeki Ikkat print gave it a rather bohemian feel. But what had our attention was the hairdo and the various flowers used, reminding acutely of painter Frida Kahlo’s aesthetics.

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut’s Raksha Bandhan outfit stole the show

What do you think of her looks?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd