Toggle Menu
Kangana Ranaut’s latest sari look is ideal for summershttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/kangana-ranaut-sari-manikarnika-photos-5592425/

Kangana Ranaut’s latest sari look is ideal for summers

Kangana Ranaut was recently spotted looking lovely in a checkered sari from Anavila. We like how simple the look is but also so effective to make a statement.

kangana ranaut, kangana ranaut blue sari, kangana ranaut sari anushree reddy, kangana ranaut fashion, kangana ranaut photos, kangana ranaut pics, kangana ranaut style file, kangana ranaut pictures, anushree reddy designs, indian express, indian express news
What do you think of Kangana Ranaut’s look? (Source: Ami Patel/Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut and saris have a special connection. The Manikarnika actor dons them often and almost always nails them. Continuing the tradition, she recently stepped out looking lovely in a checkered sari from Anavila.

Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the sari was teamed with a plain white blouse. Earrings from Moksh and Tan Ivy, and juttis from Shilpsutra rounded out the look while her curls tied into a messy ponytail added some charm.

However, prior to this, she was spotted in an Anushree Reddy sari that did not impress us much. The vintage look, the midnight blue sari and the red lips failed to make the cut. The look was rounded out with hair tied in a bun.

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut’s vintage look in this midnight blue sari fails to hit the mark

But when the actor gets it right, she manages to charm everyone. At the music launch of Manikarnika, the actor looked exquisite in a Tarun Tahiliani sari. It was intricately embroidered and had sequin work with a hint of red on the fringes. This was teamed with a full-sleeve matching blouse. The look was accessorised with a statement neckpiece from Mehta & Son and was rounded out with hair tied in a bun. Styled by Patel, the look was rounded out with a small red bindi.

Advertising

What do you think of the Tanu Weds Manu actor’s latest look?

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Take cues from Sara Ali Khan and Aditi Rao Hydari on how to rock street style fashion
2 Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli ace the casual chic look; see pics
3 Malaika Arora takes her fashion game a notch higher in this 'Mr India' sweatshirt