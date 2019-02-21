Kangana Ranaut’s latest sari look is ideal for summers

Kangana Ranaut and saris have a special connection. The Manikarnika actor dons them often and almost always nails them. Continuing the tradition, she recently stepped out looking lovely in a checkered sari from Anavila.

Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the sari was teamed with a plain white blouse. Earrings from Moksh and Tan Ivy, and juttis from Shilpsutra rounded out the look while her curls tied into a messy ponytail added some charm.

However, prior to this, she was spotted in an Anushree Reddy sari that did not impress us much. The vintage look, the midnight blue sari and the red lips failed to make the cut. The look was rounded out with hair tied in a bun.

But when the actor gets it right, she manages to charm everyone. At the music launch of Manikarnika, the actor looked exquisite in a Tarun Tahiliani sari. It was intricately embroidered and had sequin work with a hint of red on the fringes. This was teamed with a full-sleeve matching blouse. The look was accessorised with a statement neckpiece from Mehta & Son and was rounded out with hair tied in a bun. Styled by Patel, the look was rounded out with a small red bindi.

What do you think of the Tanu Weds Manu actor’s latest look?