Kangana Ranaut is a sheer delight in this classy white sari

Kangana Ranaut made for a pretty picture in a white sheer sari at the airport. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Kangana Ranaut made for a pretty picture in a white sheer sari at the airport. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Kangana Ranaut’s love for sheer saris is no secret. The Queen actor has opted for them many times, whether it’s for a Cannes appearance or simply during travels.

Recently, we saw the Mental Hai Kya star at Mumbai airport, where she stepped out in a white sheer sari with a tasselled pallu. It was worn with a matching sleeveless blouse and accessorised with a pastel pink handbag and a killer pair of sunnies.

With a dewy sheen, a small black bindi and hair coiffed into a neat bun, the actor rounded out her look well.

Kangana Ranaut was spotted at Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut was spotted at Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kangana Ranaut stepped out in a sheer white sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut stepped out in a sheer white sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kangana Ranaut accessorised her look with a pastel pink handbag. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut accessorised her look with a pastel pink handbag. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Earlier, we had seen the lady moving about Mumbai, clad in a lilac-hued Anavila sari with a silver border and sleeveless blouse. Ranaut had accessorised the look with a pair of sunnies and a black bag. Rounding it off with minimal make-up and hair styled into a loose ponytail, the actor had given us lessons in how to step out on a hot summer day.

Kangana Ranaut clicked in an Anavila sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut clicked in an Anavila sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kangana Ranaut stepped out in a lilac-hued cotton sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut stepped out in a lilac-hued cotton sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kangana Ranaut accessorised her look with a pair of sunnies. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut accessorised her look with a pair of sunnies. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Easy breezy curations also come naturally to Ranaut and we like how she makes chiffon saris look so comfy. At an event, we had seen the actor draped in a lovely cream-coloured semi-sheer chiffon sari. The lightly floral embroidered number teamed with a matching sleeveless blouse had given off cool summer feels and we had liked the emerald neckpiece from Hazoorilal Jewellers that had added elegance to the actor’s look.

