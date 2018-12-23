Kangana Ranaut stuns in this Sabyasachi sari

Kangana Ranaut’s love affair with saris needs no retelling. Attending an event recently in Kolkata, she wore a Sabysachi sari and looked absolutely gorgeous. Styled by Ami Patel, Ranaut completely nailed the earthy jade Varanasi organza saree that was teamed with a gorgeous floral printed ‘kanthi’ blouse. We really liked the miniature gilet detail that stood out.

The attire was accessorised with stunning jewellery from the designer. Well-defined eyes, bindi and the actress’ gorgeous curls completed the look.

Prior to this, the actor stunned at Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas’ reception as she wore a gold kanjeevaram sari by Taneira. The look was rounded out with hair tied in a bun, a dark shade of lipstick and a statement neckpiece.

The actor was also in the Capital to inaugurate a sari store and looked gorgeous in a royal blue sari from the same label. The look was was accessorised with a stunning gold and emerald neckpiece.

At the trailer launch of her period drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi Ranaut, the actor had dressed as her character and was seen wearing an orange handwoven floral-printed sari by Neeta Lulla. Draped in a traditional way, the attire was accessorised with earrings, kadas, nathni and tiered neckpiece.

Do you think the actor nailed the look?