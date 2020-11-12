Kangana Ranaut wows in a Sabyasachi lenhenga for ‘bhai ki shaadi’

What do you think of her look? (Source: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Kangana Ranaut’s brother just tied the knot and the actor chose an elaborate look for the occasion — a Sabyasachi lehenga with a unique combination of purple and blue. The ensemble was intricately embroidered, but it was the dupatta that caught our attention. The dupatta, we feel, can be easily paired with a more subtle outfit.

The Queen actor completed the look with hair tied in a bun and adorned with a bunch of roses. She further accessorised it with a statement neckpiece and a stunning maang tika.

Dear friends, bless my brother Aksht and his new bride Ritu, hope they find great companionship in this new phase of their lives 🌹 pic.twitter.com/50gECg5TOy — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 12, 2020

Welcome to our family Ritu …. 🌹 pic.twitter.com/yvNCHCuTx5 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 12, 2020

Over the last few days, she has been sharing photos from the numerous pre-wedding festivities. For his mehendi, she kept things simple and understated in a silk lehenga from the label Good Earth India. The slight golden tinge along with the detailing worked really well. She completed the look open hair and a dainty neckpiece.

Which look do you like the most?

