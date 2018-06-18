Kangana Ranaut is the bold and beautiful bride as the face of 2018 Vogue Wedding Show

Kangana Ranaut wows in a Sabyasachi sari as the face of Vogue Wedding Show. (Source: File Photo) Kangana Ranaut wows in a Sabyasachi sari as the face of Vogue Wedding Show. (Source: File Photo)

She’s bold, she’s beautiful and she is the new face of the Vogue Wedding Show 2018. Kangana Ranaut has had an intense love affair with Sabyasachi saris and she seems to be carrying it forward with her latest look in another six-yards from the designer for a photo shoot. From her dramatic retro starry-night inspired fluid black sari at Cannes to her kanjeevaram ivory ensemble at the Virushka reception, the Queen actor has mostly left onlookers gaping with her fierce ethnic style statements.

And this time too, the 31-year-old stepped out in an ethereal Sabyasachi creation for the photo shoot. Draped in a gold-spangled ivory sari, with a plunging blouse, the actor resembled a nymph in the woods. Stylist Priyanka Kapadia accessorised the look with a statement choker, earrings and a cocktail ring, while artist Sandhya Shekar gave the actor dewy tones for make-up, with neutral lips and bronze lids. Ranaut’s look was rounded out with soft curls framing her face.

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut aces her sari look with this one simple spacey trick

On working with the fashion magazine the actor said, ”It’s totally incredible to be the face of the 6th edition of the Vogue Wedding Show. I had a great time shooting with all the gorgeous outfits and jewellery and if the roster of the main event is anything to go by, this is a definite must-visit for everybody with a wedding on their mind.”

Earlier, we had seen Ranaut moving about Mumbai, clad in a lilac-hued Anavila sari with a silver border and sleeveless blouse. She had accessorised the look with a pair of sunnies and a black bag. Rounding it off with minimal make-up and hair styled into a loose ponytail, the actor had given us lessons in how to step out on a hot summer day.

Kangana Ranaut clicked in an Anavila sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut clicked in an Anavila sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kangana Ranaut stepped out in a lilac-hued cotton sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut stepped out in a lilac-hued cotton sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kangana Ranaut accessorised her look with a pair of sunnies. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut accessorised her look with a pair of sunnies. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about the actor’s look this time? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd