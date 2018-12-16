Kangana Ranaut sizzles on the ramp in this dreamy red gown

From something that’s chic or casual to something that’s drop-dead gorgeous and classy, Kangana Ranaut knows how to pull off a look with absolute elan. Keeping up with the trend, the Queen actor was recently seen walking the ramp for Gaurav Gupta at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2018 in Taj Faluknama, Hyderabad.

Advertising

For the occasion, the actor wore a stunning, dreamy gown in the colour red. The outfit, with cold shoulders, a flowy structure and sequin detailing, looked lovely on the actor. Hair styled into curls and left loose, with a dewy pallette rounded off her look well.

The Manikarnika actor who is known to turn heads whenever she sashays down the airport was seen looking street style chic in the airport recently. She wore a red top from Gucci that she paired with an A-line skirt from Prada. Shades from Gucci and red pointed shoes from Chanel rounded out the look well.

On another occasion, the 31-year-old was seen clad in a monochrome polka-dotted mini dress from Prada. Ranaut teamed it with a bubblegum pink overcoat by Maison Valentino that added a vibrancy to her look. Teaming her outfit with white peep-toe heels from Kurt Geiger and a matching Strathberry handbag, she rounded off her look with a neat updo.

Advertising

Prior to this, the Manikarnika actor was seen heading towards Delhi wearing a white hi-low sweater from Fendi that featured a red neckline detailing on it. Combining it with blue skinny jeans from Topshop and a pair of black Lous Vuitton boots, Ranaut looked lovely.

We think the actor looked rather lovely.