Friday, October 23, 2020
Kangana Ranaut wows as she partakes in brother’s pre-wedding festivities

The actor, who has been keeping busy preparing for her brother's wedding and attending other festivities, was spotted in a number of looks, and looked gorgeous in each

October 23, 2020
What do you think of her looks?

Kangana Ranaut has been making news for a while now. Amidst all this, the actor has also been keeping busy preparing for her brother’s wedding and attending other festivities. Owing to that, she was spotted in a number of looks and, needless to say, looked gorgeous in all.

For the wedding, she was seen in a pastel lehenga adorned with pearls from the label Lajjoo C. Styled by Ami Patel, the look was completed with a pearl choker and paired with a matching dupatta.

For her brother’s haldi ceremony, she was seen in an ensemble from Rimple & Harpreet Narula which consisted of an earthy hued georgette kurta paired with matching salwar. She accessorised this with her mother’s earrings and completed the look with lots of kajal and a rose in her hair.

For her brother’s badhai, a tradition in Himachal in which the first invitation for the wedding is sent to the uncle, she looked regal in a silk sari which she teamed with a sleeveless blouse and accessorised with a stunning choker which elevated the look by many notches.

What do you think of her looks?

