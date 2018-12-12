Kangana Ranaut looks striking in this royal blue traditional sari

When it comes to slaying in a sari, few can do it as effortlessly as Kangana Ranaut. From wearing them at red carpets to the airport, she almost always gives us fashion goals in them. Recently, the actor was in Delhi inaugurating a sari store and looked lovely in a gorgeous royal blue sari from the same label that she accessorised with a stunning emerald and gold neckpiece.

The look was rounded out with winged eyeliner, hair styled in a puff and nude lips.

The actor has nailed the sari look several times in the past. We are still crushing over the lovely blue sari she had worn at the airport. It was teamed with a lemon yellow blouse and the look was as chic as it could be.

We also remember the sheer white sari with a tasselled pallu she wore on another occasion. The look was accessorised with a pair of black sunnies and a pastel pink handbag. The hair, much like always, was tied into a neat bun.

When not at the airport, she is also turning heads on the red carpet. We loved the floral printed chiffon sari she had worn for the event with Sadhguru.

