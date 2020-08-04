Kangana Ranaut’s Raksha Bandhan outfit stole the show

The actor recently posted pictures on Instagram sharing her look. (Photo: team_kangana_ranaut/ Instagram| Designed by Gargi Singh) The actor recently posted pictures on Instagram sharing her look. (Photo: team_kangana_ranaut/ Instagram| Designed by Gargi Singh)

Raksha Bandhan celebrations might have been different this year, but it did not stop us — or our favourite celebrities — from putting our best fashion foot forward. As expected, social media was filled with pictures of B-town with their siblings celebrating the festival while following adequate precautionary measures. But the one celeb who, much like always, caught our attention was Kangana Ranaut, who is currently in Himachal Pradesh with her family.

The Manikarnika actor took to Instagram and shared a series of images from the day, and we could not help but notice her look. Check out her outfit below!

Kangana looked stunning in a Behrukh Kurti set from Saundh India. The Uzbeki Ikkat print gave it a bohemian vibe which was further elevated with multicoloured mix of various prints and patterns.

While majority of the kurta featured black and white diamond shaped print, the hemline featured a thick red and black printed border. Paired with a dupatta which had tassled hemline, the outfit featured a colourful detailing along the neckline. The kurti was styled with fitted cigarette pants.

But it was her choice of accessories that elevated her look and how. The Queen actor went for a silver choker; and a Frida Kahlo-inspired statement-making hairband which was adorned with flowers in blue, yellow and red.

However, this is the second time Kangana has been spotted in such a hairband. During the promotions for her film Panga, she was spotted in a floral printed salwar suit set from Torani which was accessorised with a similar headband featuring flowers in multiple colours. Even though the hairdo was a misfit for the outfit, it garnered a lot of attention!

What do you think about her look?

