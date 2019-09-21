Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra and more: Best airport looks of the week (Sep 15-Sep 21)

A celebrity is as a celebrity does. Constantly clicked and scrutinized, their sartorial choices give people ample fodder for discussion, so much so, that it becomes a mini-trend of sorts. The airport looks, in particular, interest many. What a certain celebrity dons while travelling, says a lot about their state of mind, the current trends, and their personal sense of fashion.

These paparazzi darlings were earlier spotted at the airport, looking their fashionable best. While some chose to glam up, others opted for comfort. Here are some of the best airport looks from the week. Check out the pictures here.

Deepika Padukone

Not only is Deepika Padukone’s fashion on point at red carpet events, but she is also at her stylish best even at the airport. She was spotted at the airport earlier this week rocking athleisure wear a cosy midnight blue outfit from Nike. The actor paired a blue sports bra featuring the brand’s logo with matching track pants and jacket. The Piku actor completed her monotone look with a pair of golden hoops, micro sunglasses, bum bag and white and blue sports shoes.

Yami Gautam

The Uri actress looked effortlessly chic in this all-black ensemble. She teamed her midnight-black tee shirt with a pair of stretchy black pants and black sports shoes. She completed the look with a pair of black sunnies, and we love how comfortable and easy it looks.

Kangana Ranaut

The actress was spotted at the airport twice this week, rocking two very different outfits. She was seen in an icy-grey loose maxi dress, and a tiny white signature bag. Next, she was spotted in a double-button jacket and powder blue dress, with black pump shoes and a black signature bag. Let’s just say, she aced both these looks.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bollywood’s original diva can never go wrong with her fashion choices. She was spotted with her family — husband Saif and son Taimur — wearing a white tee-shirt paired with a short brown jacket, a pair of jeans, dusty-brown boot heels and a black signature bag. She completed the look with a pair of sunglasses. Husband Saif looked regal in a powder blue Kurti and white pyjamas.

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza’s outfit screams comfort like nothing else. The actress looked airport ready in a white sweatshirt that she wore over a pair of jeans. She completed her look with blue sports shoes and a blue bag.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

PeeCee’s sartorial choices always reflect her mood and personality. In the country for the promotions of her film, The Sky is Pink, the actress was spotted in a pair of brown cycling shorts and a long, flowy white printed top. She completed the look with a pair of black sports shoes. While she looked beautiful, we are not sure if this outfit sits well overall.