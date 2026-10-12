Kangana Ranaut goes full ‘pahadi girl’ in traditional Himachali topi, shawl and embroidered suit

Kangana Ranaut is loud and proud of her roots. During her latest 3-day visit to Himachal Pradesh, the Bollywood actor and BJP MP met President Droupadi Murmu in a traditional topi and shawl from her hometown, and also visited Hadimba Temple in Manali and the Atal Tunnel at Rohtang. Taking to X, she shared snippets of her look:

“Today, I had the privilege of an intimate meeting with the Honorable President Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji at the historic Shri Hidimba Devi Temple in Manali. Following this, a courtesy meeting was also held with the Honorable President Ji at the Paridhi Grih. On this occasion, it was my good fortune to honor her, as a symbol of Himachal’s rich folk culture and traditions, by presenting a Himachali Kullvi shawl.”

आज मनाली स्थित ऐतिहासिक श्री हिडिंबा देवी मंदिर में माननीय राष्ट्रपति श्रीमती द्रौपदी मुर्मु जी के साथ आत्मीय भेंट का अवसर प्राप्त हुआ। इसके पश्चात् परिधि गृह में भी माननीय राष्ट्रपति जी से शिष्टाचार भेंट हुई। इस अवसर पर हिमाचल की समृद्ध लोक-संस्कृति एवं परंपरा के प्रतीक के रूप में उन्हें हिमाचली कुल्लवी शॉल भेंट कर सम्मानित करने का सौभाग्य मिला। माननीय राष्ट्रपति जी का स्नेह, सरलता और गरिमामयी व्यक्तित्व सदैव स्मरणीय रहेगा। उनके साथ बिताए ये आत्मीय क्षण मेरे लिए अविस्मरणीय हैं। हिमाचल की देवभूमि में माननीय राष्ट्रपति जी का आगमन हम सभी के लिए गौरव और सौभाग्य का विषय है। 🙏🇮🇳 #PresidentOfIndia #DroupadiMurmu #HimachalPradesh #Manali #HidimbaTemple #Kullu #DevBhoomiHimachal #KanganaRanaut — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 7, 2026

For the courtesy meeting, Ranaut wore an olive green velvet salwar suit with embroidered detailing in pink, blue, green, and orange—motifs traditional to Kullu attire. A green Himachali topi, paired with a green and blue dupatta, gold earrings and a bindi completed her ‘Pahadi girl’ look.

On Instagram, she appreciated the rich culture of Himachali folk music, captioning the post: “Himachal’s folk music is so underrated, this is one of my most favourite songs since my childhood, ‘Amma puchdi’…What do you think of my Pahadi girl poses?”

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

More about the Himachali shawl

Designer Anju Modi told indianexpress.com in 2024 that the Himachali traditional outfits are big on colours. The shawl Ranaut gifted the President, a part of the local Kullvi Pattu, is “crafted from sheep wool, and forms a staple attire for women in the hilly regions of Kullu, Mandi, and Kinnaur during the winter months”.

Generally worn over a suit or sari to combat the cold, Modi said locals revere Pattu as both art and tradition. “Historically, it was handwoven on wooden handloom machines known as ‘Khaddi,’ reflecting the region’s rich heritage and craftsmanship,” she elaborated.

Kangana (Source: Instagram/@kanganaranaut) Kangana (Source: Instagram/@kanganaranaut)

What makes the Himachali topi so special?

Ranaut’s cap also holds significant cultural and traditional importance in the state. Modi shared that it is not just an accessory, but also stands as a “symbol of identity, pride, and heritage for the people of Himachal”.

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“Each district or sub-region within Himachal Pradesh often has its distinct style of cap, showcasing the diversity within the state. For example, the caps worn in Kullu, Kinnaur, Chamba, and other areas may differ in design, colour, and embroidery patterns, allowing individuals to identify the wearer’s place of origin,” Modi shared.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.