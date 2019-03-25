Kangana Ranaut charms in this monochrome Prabal Gurung dress

More often than not, Kangana Ranaut can nail almost any look. Proving it yet again, recently, the Manikarnika actor turned heads in a monochrome Prabal Gurung outfit. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the actor looked lovely in the knotted dress and pulled it off extremely well. We loved the cuts in the dress and the way the look was kept minimalistic with no accessories and a nude palette of make-up.

Prior to this the actor was spotted nailing the sari look on two different occasions. Styled by Patel, she looked lovely in a georgette sari by Anita Dongre. The sari was paired with a matching sleeveless blouse and accessorised with a stunning neckpiece from Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery.

At the success party of her latest film Manikarnika, the actor, who dressed up like her on-screen character and was styled by Patel and Tanya Mehta, was seen wearing a nine-yard silk paithani sari by Madhurya Creations. The look was accessorised with traditional jewellery from Amrapali Jewels.

On another occasion, she was spotted donning a checkered sari from Anavila. Styled by Patel again, it was teamed with a plain white blouse and was accessorised with earrings from Moksh and Tan Ivy and juttis from Shilpsutra. Hair tied into a messy ponytail completed the look.

