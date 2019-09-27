Kangana Ranaut nails power dressing in this Toni Maticevski outfit; see pics

Kangana Ranaut is a bonafide fashion icon who can effortlessly rock any look. Which is why her latest look being a head-turner yet again did not strike us as unusual, but we must say that the Queen actor nailed power dressing like never before and looked ultra chic in a sequinned Toni Maticevski outfit.

Spotted at Miss Diva 2019, we like how Ranaut kept her overall look simple letting her off-shoulder monochrome outfit, which was teamed with black pants, do all the talking. Hair tied in a neat ponytail added to the look which was rounded out with Tom Ford pointy-toe heels, and a pair of matching earrings from Latique. Styled by Ami Patel, Sanjay Kumar Dhauliya and Mala Agnani Rao, the look could have been pulled off with so much ease by no one else.

See the pictures here.

For makeup, Albert Chettiar highlighted her eyes by giving them a smokey look while keeping the overall look muted.

Earlier, the Manikarnika actor gave major sari goals in a sheer golden sari from ace designer Tarun Tahiliani that bore embellishments and a scalloped hem. The actor draped it over a black sequin corset which featured a net bodice, which lent a trendy touch to the entire look.

Her look was completed with a diamond neckpiece with a citrine locket, golden stilettos and hair styled into a low bob. Her makeup was kept simple with peachy cheeks, glossy lips and loads of highlighter.

Check the picture here.

What do you think of her latest look?