Kangana Ranaut’s love affair with pink-hued pantsuits is an inspiration for a sassy travel style

Kangana Ranaut’s travel style choices have always been on the unconventional and experimental side. She sports a cotton sari with as much elegance and ease as she dons a jeans and jacket combo. The actor was recently spotted at the airport and this time too, she carried herself with much grace and elan, like always.

Clad in a light pink-hued power suit that was teamed with a semi-sheer, lace white shirt to add a retro touch to her look. She further carried a cream-coloured handbag, which perfectly complemented her attire. A pair of beige heels were also accessorised with her outfit. Keeping her soft curls open, she rounded off with minimal make-up.

On a similar note, we earlier spotted the Manikarnika actor wearing a baby pink pantsuit that she styled with a white tee. The actor’s travel look was further combined with a white Gucci sling bag and a pair of sneakers. She completed her look with a pair of brown rimmed sunnies while minimal make-up and hair coiffed into a high ponytail gave finishing touches to her look.

Here are three other times Ranaut sported stylish pantsuits at the airport:

The Queen actor opted for an easy-breezy look in a white t-shirt with the print “Less Boyfriends, More Friends” from Zara, which she styled with a pair of sky-blue trousers and a matching jacket. She teamed her outfit with a pair of pointed-toe heels and a Dior handbag. Keeping her make-up minimal with a little blush on the cheeks, she left her beautiful curls wild and free.

While boarding a flight to Jaipur, she was clad in a vibrant floral print pantsuit from Zara. She teamed the ensemble with an ice blue pussy-bow blouse from Gucci and we like how the subtle colour contrasted nicely with the extravagant rose prints on the suit. Another interesting element we love about her attire was the chic Gucci Dionysus handbag she was toting; especially the stylish defining tiger-head buckle and the roses embroidered with a three-dimensional effect.

Ranaut made a strong statement in a crisp white pantsuit which she wore with a striped Tee underneath it. We love how she styled this monochrome look with strappy black heels and a colour-block Burberry bag. With her hair in natural curls, she rounded her look with a white manicure, natural make-up, nude lips and sunnies. We think she totally aced this power-packed look.

