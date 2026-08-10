From Hermès Birkin to Rolex watch: Decoding Kangana Ranaut’s Rs 56 lakh Parliament look

The Monsoon session of the Indian Parliament is currently in full swing, and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, also a Member of Parliament (MP) from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has often made headlines for her incredible work wardrobe that features a delectable rotation of handloom sarees paired with striking accessories — oversized sunnies to designer bags. And last week was no different.

Kangana was spotted leaving the Parliament premises, looking chic and elegant in a baby blue Eri silk sari by Manipuri brand NUPI, paired with a white blouse and ivory suede slip-ons for contrast. But it was her accessories that caught the internet’s eye.

A Birkin, Rolex and a printed umbrella

The Manikarnika actor was spotted carrying a Hermès Birkin in Togo leather, valued at Rs 35 lakh in the current market.

According to Sotheby’s, Togo leather is made from calfskin, and features a soft, raised grain that resists scratches and water while remaining lightweight. Togo’s subtle texture allows color to appear rich yet matte, giving it a modern, understated elegance. The leather’s resilience and pliability also make it ideal for Kelly Retourne styles, where slightly rounded edges emphasise a relaxed silhouette.

Though Togo is used across many Hermès models, it’s rarely found in smaller accessories or rigid Sellier constructions, which demand stiffer materials. Thus, this bag is one of the most sought-after combinations in the market, prized for both wearability and longevity.

Kangana gets caught in the rain. (ANI photo) Kangana gets caught in the rain. (ANI photo)

Strapped to her wrist was the Rolex Lady-Datejust with a chocolate brown dial. It is considered a milestone in watchmaking history as the first self-winding waterproof chronometer wristwatch with a window displaying the date at 3 o’clock on the dial.

According to Rolex official website, since its creation in 1945, this unique combination was further enhanced in 1953 with the magnifying effect of the Cyclops lens on the display. Since them, the Datejust has continued to reinvent itself while symbolizing Rolex’s definition of classic elegance.

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Featuring rows of five metal links, it is known for its fluid contours and elegant clasp, which bring further distinction to the model. In 1957, a woman’s version with a diameter of 25 mm (today 28 mm) was released: the Oyster Perpetual Lady-Datejust, which can be spotted on the actor, and is valued at Rs 21 lakh as per the current market.

Ranaut also carried a printed umbrella from Good Earth, priced at around Rs 6,100, and featuring the brand’s signature Indian Ocean print features on the outer hood. A pattern of chevrons went along the inner hood — the motif designs inspired by exotic tropics, taking a cue from the Sanskrit name for the Indian Ocean, Ratnakara, aka the creator of gems.