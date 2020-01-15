Kangana Ranaut steps out in style, keeps her ethnic game strong

What do you think of her recent looks? (Source: Ami Patel/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of her recent looks? (Source: Ami Patel/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Kangana Ranaut is busy promoting her upcoming film, Panga, and has been spotted in a number of looks recently. On Wednesday, however, the actor took a little break and was spotted with her family at her new office in Pali Hill looking lovely in an ensemble from designer Anamika Khanna. The kaftan-like kurta stood out for the cut as well as the intricate embroidery. Styled by Ami Patel, the fuss-free look was rounded out with hair tied in a high bun, and accessorised with statement earrings from Amrapali Jewels.

Prior to this, the Manikarnika actor stepped out in a rather unusual ensemble from Raw Mango. Also styled by Patel, she was seen in a mustard kurta teamed with matching straight pants from Raw Mango. And while this worked, it was the black silk jacket which just did not go with the overall look. The look was completed with hair parted neatly at the centre, winged eyeliner and accessorised with a silver neckpiece.

Kangana Ranaut left us underwhelmed in this look. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut left us underwhelmed in this look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

In comparison to this, we quite liked the look when she was seen in a straight kurta paired and matching pants teamed that with a dupatta. Styled by Patel, the actor looked pretty in the outfit from Ekaco. We quite liked the dark lipstick and sleek hairdo, which added the perfect finishing touches.

She was also seen keeping things understated in this moss green salwar suit from designer duo Shyamal & Bhumika. Intricately embroidered, the set looked lovely on her. The look was rounded out with deep kohl eyes, heavy mascara, and accessorised with dainty earrings.

What do you think of her recent looks?

