Kangana Ranaut makes quite a statement in this tweed Tom Ford jacket

It needs no retelling that Kangana Ranaut is a true blue fashionista. You can almost always bank on the actor when it comes to acing a look and her recent pictures are proof of it. Recently designer Neeta Lulla threw a party for the cast and crew of Ranaut’s upcoming film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and the actor was spotted making quite a statement in black.

For the occasion, the Queen actor wore a Tom Ford tweed jacket that she teamed with a matching pencil skirt. The look was kept simple and chic and was acccessorised with thigh high buckle boots from the same label. Hair tied in a bun and well-defined eyes completed the look. The smokey eyes and the dark lipstick added a goth feel to the entire look and we quite liked it.

At the trailer launch of her film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Ranaut wore a handwoven floral-printed sari by Lulla. The sari was draped in a traditional way and the look was accessorised with nathni, earrings, kadas, and tiered neckpiece.

Previously, the actor had also stunned in a Sabyasachi sari for an event in Kolkata. Styled by Ami Patel, Ranaut was seen in an earthy jade Varanasi organza sari, teamed with a lovely floral printed ‘kanthi’ blouse. The miniature gilet detailing on the blouse stood out. Hair tied in a bun and a statement neckpiece from the designer completed the look.

Be it an ethnic wear or contemporary outfits, Ranaut almost always manages to own the look.

What do you think of her latest look?