From Kangana Ranaut to Mrunal Thakur: Check out how Bollywood is moving in style

Things are coming back to normal and if you are planning to visit your favourite destination or fulfil your long bucket list then you have got to do it fashionably. If you have everything in place and wondering what to wear while you are in transit, we have some major cues for you. Check out these latest looks donned by the best of Bollywood below!

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor was spotted in a graphic sweatshirt in black paired with dark denim and a checkered face mask which instantly brightened up the colour palette of the look. Keeping it basic — he opted for a round pair of glasses.

Seema Khan

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives actor Seema Khan was spotted at the airport wearing a white Guns N’ Roses hoodie paired with a fitted pair of washed-out denim. The look was completed with camel brown suede boots and a Louis Vuitton tote.

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur kept it chic in a basic black jumpsuit which was styled with a plain shrug in the same colour. Keeping it a tad bit colourful with her printed face mask, the look was completed with a pair of round sunglasses.

Kangana Ranaut

Spotted in a basic white linen sari — the look was brought together with a cut sleeves blouse and a dove grey blazer. To complete her look, she went for a Louis Vuitton handbag in pastel pink and tied a neat bun to complement the entire look.

Khushi Kapoor

The young Kapoor kept it warm in a grey long woollen cardigan paired with ripped denim and a black shredded crop top. The side sling bag added a much-needed pop of colour to the overall look.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar

The newly married couple were spotted moving in and out of the airport looking stylish as ever. Both kept it casual — Gauahar went for black joggers paired with a camisole and hoodie while Darbar opted for a black T-shirt styled with washed-out denim and a checkered shirt in olive green.

