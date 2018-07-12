Kangana Ranaut goes glam after wrapping up Mental Hai Kya shoot

Kangana Ranaut keeps it classy in a multi-coloured dress. (Source: team_kangana_ranauat/Instagram) Kangana Ranaut keeps it classy in a multi-coloured dress. (Source: team_kangana_ranauat/Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut is not the one to follow conventions, even when it comes to fashion. Be it sashaying down the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival 2018, wearing a shimmery silver catsuit or donning saris while travelling, the fashionista has nailed it all.

Ranaut, who recently wrapped the shooting of Mental Hai Kya, was spotted in London looking stunning as ever in a multi-coloured dress that was teamed with a pair of black boots. Accessorising her outfit with a black handbag and matching sunglasses, we like the way her look was styled — minimalistic yet elegant. Neutral make-up palette with her signature curls rounded off her look.

Prior to this, the Manikarnika star was seen featuring in the July edition of Cosmopolitan magazine. She sizzled in a sequined purple bikini from the label Discount Universe that was paired with a golden trench coat from Ralph and Russo. Styled by Zunaili Malik, the look is both sultry and quirky. We love the fun pattern on the bikini and it is safe to say that probably only the Simran actor could pull it off. Minimal make-up, her signature curls tied in a bun and a dazzling smile rounded out the look.

What do you think about Ranaut’s latest style file? Let us know in the comments section below.

