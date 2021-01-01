Kangana Ranaut just showed her massive shoe collection, and we are speechless

Kangana Ranaut has taken up a cleaning ritual in the new year. The Thalaivi actor seems to have decided to make a fresh start by cleaning her house; her latest Instagram post is proof.
Kangana recently took to the social media platform to give us a glimpse of her closet while cleaning it, drawing our attention especially to her shoe collection. While the 33-year-old actor is known to be a fashionista, her massive shoe collection has left us awestruck.
Wondering what we are talking about? Take a look:
The Panga actor went on to talk about how she felt “like a slave of my own possessions”. “Ever since I have come home, been only cleaning, cleaning and cleaning. They say what you own, owns you as well, after incessant cleaning of days I feel like a slave of my own possessions,” she captioned the post.
“Hopefully I will be done today and enter 2021 like a Queen,” she added.
Meanwhile, the actor hosted a “small brunch” for the team of her movie Dhaakad as part of new year celebrations.
