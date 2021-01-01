Kangana Ranaut just showed her massive shoe collection, and we are speechless

Kangana Ranaut has been busy cleaning her house during new year. (Source: kanganaranaut/Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut has taken up a cleaning ritual in the new year. The Thalaivi actor seems to have decided to make a fresh start by cleaning her house; her latest Instagram post is proof.

Kangana recently took to the social media platform to give us a glimpse of her closet while cleaning it, drawing our attention especially to her shoe collection. While the 33-year-old actor is known to be a fashionista, her massive shoe collection has left us awestruck.

Wondering what we are talking about? Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

The Panga actor went on to talk about how she felt “like a slave of my own possessions”. “Ever since I have come home, been only cleaning, cleaning and cleaning. They say what you own, owns you as well, after incessant cleaning of days I feel like a slave of my own possessions,” she captioned the post.

“Hopefully I will be done today and enter 2021 like a Queen,” she added.

Meanwhile, the actor hosted a “small brunch” for the team of her movie Dhaakad as part of new year celebrations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

