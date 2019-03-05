Kangana Ranaut gives lesson on how to drape a sari and pull off the look effortlessly

Only a few can effortlessly pull off wearing a sari the way Kangana Ranaut does. The Manikarnika actor was recently spotted at two events – wearing a sari on both occasions, and needless to say, nailing the look. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, she looked lovely in a Georgette sari by Anita Dongre.

The look, which was kept classy and understated, was accessorised with a neck piece from Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery. Side-parted hair and matching sleeveless blouse completed the look.

At another event, which was the success party of her latest film, it looked like the actor had dressed up like her on-screen character. Styled by Patel and Tanya Mehta, the Queen star was seen in a nine-yard silk paithani sari by Madhurya Creations. The look was accessorised with traditional jewellery from Amrapali Jewels.

Prior to this, the actor was spotted in a checkered sari from Anavila. Styled by Patel again, the sari was teamed with a plain white blouse. The look was accessorised with earrings from Moksh and Tan Ivy and was completed with juttis from Shilpsutra. We really liked the way her curls were tied into a messy ponytail.

Take a look at her photos.

We also quite liked her fashion choice at the music launch of Manikarnika, where she stepped put looking gorgeous in a Tarun Tahiliani sari. The sari had sequin work and was intricately embroidered with a hint of red on the fringes. A full-sleeve matching blouse was teamed with it.

What do you think of her latest looks?