Manikarnika promotions: Kangana Ranaut stuns in this sari gifted by Rekha

The love affair of Kangana Ranaut and saris is fairly well-known by now. The Queen actor drapes them often and never really misses the mark. Busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Manikarnika, the actor was recently spotted donning a gorgeous black and gold sari gifted by actor Rekha and looked lovely.
Styled by celebrity stylists Ami Patel and Shnoy, the look was rounded out with her characteristic bun and accessorised with a stunning neckpiece from Anjali Bhimrajka Fine Jewels.
Ranaut recently also donned a lovely Tarun Tahiliani sari and, needless to say, she was the picture of elegance. The sari was intricately embroidered with the hint of red on the fringes and the sequin work complimenting each other. Styled by Patel, the sari was teamed with a matching full-sleeve blouse. Much like this time, the look was completed with her hair tied in a bun and accessorised with a statement neckpiece from Mehta & Sons.
