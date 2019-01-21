Manikarnika promotions: Kangana Ranaut nails her looks, one appearance at a time

Toggle Menu
Kangana Ranaut was recently spotted in three different looks and the actor impressed us in all of them. Click here to check the pictures.

What do you think of Kangana Ranaut’s look? (Source: Team Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut is a fashionista and there are enough evidence of the same. Recently spotted in three different looks for Manikarnika promotions, she impressed us in all of them.

In one of the appearances, she was spotted looking lovely in a blush pink chiffon sari from her own collection. The look was kept simple and minimal.

In another instance, she was spotted donning a bright pink ethnic attire from the label Péro. Styled by Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya, the look was rounded out with jutis from Fizzy Goblet and earrings from  Anmol Jewellers.

She also walked the ‘green carpet’ recently looking gorgeous in a Swapnil Shinde dress. We loved the tiara detail and she pulled off the attire with panache.

Prior to this, at the special screening of the film for the President and other government officials at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the actor stepped out wearing a white and gold sari from Madhurya’s collection. Styled by Patel, the look was accessorised with kundan gold choker and stud earrings by Sunita Shekhawat.

What do you think of her latest look?

